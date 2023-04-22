OFFERS
Obituary: Scott La Van Turner

Scott La Van Turner. (Courtesy)

Scott La Van Turner. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 22, 2023 8:05 p.m.

Scott La Van Turner, age 63, of Chino Valley, Arizona was taken from his beloved family on March 19, 2023, after complications related to a recent diagnosis and fight against brain cancer.

Scott was born September 11, 1959, in Akron, Ohio to Roger and Helen Turner. The family moved to Chino, California where Scott spent his childhood and made lifelong friends. They eventually settled in Chino Valley, Arizona in 1974. Scott attended Prescott High School. During this time, he worked for the Daily Courier on the printing presses and paper routes. Scott graduated in 1978. The years following were spent drilling wells alongside his father, he cherished those times. In 1982 Scott met the love of his life, Mary. Their love was undeniable, and they were married in March 1983. They welcomed their first daughter that same year. Scott pursued a career trade when he started working for Hawk & Trowel, a local stucco contractor. He spent 10 years with the company developing his skills and relationships with the local community. In 1993 he started Arizona Plasterers. He had a reputation for honesty, loyalty and perfectionism. He built many lasting friendships over the next 30 years. In 1993 he and his wife welcomed their second daughter. Scott was always “on the move”. He played local softball and volunteered for his daughter’s teams and fieldtrips and gave back to his community whenever he could. He was often found courtside for their sports events heckling referees and offering coaching advice. He loved his family, his dogs, hunting, fishing, boating, camping and motorcycles. Pretty much anywhere in God’s country was where he wanted to be. He loved his Chevy trucks and was always tinkering. He could fix anything. Scott was incredibly reliable and often the first and only person people would call. He enjoyed creating and building for others and took great pride in his craft. He had abundant love and joy for the family and life he had built. He will always be remembered for his huge heart, hardworking nature and great spirit. He is deeply missed.

Scott is survived by his wife and best friend, Mary, his daughter Rachelle Fernow (Grant), his daughter Chanel Turner, grandchildren Christian Fernow and Josie Fernow. Scott had three brothers that he loved deeply, many relatives near and far and numerous outstanding friends. Scott was preceded in death by both his father and mother.

A celebration of Scott’s life is planned for Sunday, May 7, 2023, 1-4 p.m., at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds-Mackin Building #10, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott, Arizona. Charitable donations are requested in Scott’s name to The Gray Matters Foundation (www.graymattersfoundation.org). The family would like to thank Hampton Funeral Home for their assistance during this difficult time.

Information provided by the family.

