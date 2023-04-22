OFFERS
Obituary: Ray C. Newton

Ray C. Newton. (Courtesy)

Ray C. Newton. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 22, 2023 8:31 p.m.

Much-loved husband, father and grandpa, Ray C. Newton, entered into the presence of the Lord, Monday, April 10 after an excruciating battle with lung and bone cancer. He was 87. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13 at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley Street.

Newton, a resident of Prescott, Arizona, since 1996, was born September 26, 1935 in Denver, CO. He married his college sweetheart, Patty Boekhaus while they were attending Kansas State University at Fort Hayes, and the two were married for more than 66 years, creating a lasting legacy for their family. He went on to earn additional degrees from South Dakota State University, and the University of Texas at Austin, specializing in English, journalism, and mass communications.

Most of Ray’s career was spent in higher education as a university professor at New Mexico Highlands University (1961-1972) and Northern Arizona University (1973-2000). He retired from NAU having served as chairman of the Journalism and Mass Communications department, Dean of the College of Creative and Communication Arts and eventually the Assistant to the President. Retirement was not in his blood however, and Ray continued to consult and serve on numerous local boards, as well as write for local publications clear up until his death.

If you asked him what was important, his family was at the top of his list, and he enjoyed creating memories for them. Spending time together during holidays and pulling all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren together for annual exciting trips around the world were his joy. He and Patty also traveled extensively with family and friends. Ray treasured family relationships, and his eyes lit up with pride when he spoke of them. He loved being “Grampa” to his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and they all knew that he took great joy in teasing them. Laughter and joy were a huge part of family gatherings.

Ray valued mentoring countless former students, many of whom he has been in touch with for decades. He also enjoyed camping and fly fishing, golf, coaching children and youth, and promoting educational opportunities by endowing scholarships throughout the state.

It’s difficult to pick and choose from the dozens of awards, recognitions and opportunities he received, which included one of 10 “Outstanding Educators of America” award, Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Faculty awards, and National Coordinator and Organizer of writing workshops for “Reader’s Digest.” The last months of Ray’s life brought great joy amidst the physical pain, when God became real to him and he professed faith in Jesus as his Savior.

Ray is survived by his wife, Patty; Daughters, Sheri Anderson and husband Dana, of Tucson; Lynn Penner and husband Brad, of Prescott; grandchildren, Michael Newton, of Virginia, Jessica Morrison (Aaron), of Albuquerque, Christie Schafer (Phil), of Prescott, and Daniel Penner (Cartie), of Katy, TX; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, William, in 1986.

Information provided by the family.

