Obituary: Peggy Wickersham
Originally Published: April 22, 2023 8:12 p.m.
Peggy Wickersham passed away peacefully Friday, April 7, 2023, at home surrounded by her immediate family.
Peggy lived more than half of her life in Prescott, Arizona. She is survived by her husband, son and granddaughter.
There will be a Celebration of Life on May 21st at Willow Lake Hilltop Ramada from 1-3 p.m. for family and friends. Bring a happy story to share with everyone.
Information provided by the family.
