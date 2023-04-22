Obituary: Lynn Passfield

Lynn Passfield, 64, born on April, 23, 1958 joined her heavenly father on April 14, 2023.

Lynn was the Assistant Director and Events Coordinator at the Yavapai County Food Bank in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Survived by her parents Ann and Bob Wilson, her daughter Angie, her son Adam, her sister Kathy and brother Bill. Lynn was her families matriarch, beloved by a tribe of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and even her fabulous “fur” babies she called her children.

Lynn’s beautiful heart made her friends feel like family and her extended family feel like friends. Lynn loved the church, gardening, the beach and was a certified dog trainer.

Lynn’s “celebration of life will be held on April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Living Faith Church located at 7225 N. Coyote Springs Rd., Prescott Valley, Az. 86315.

Lynn will be laid to rest next to her sister Barbara. In honor of Lynn’s dedication to the mission to feed the hungry, she asked that in lieu of flowers, please donate what you can to the Yavapai County Food Bank at PO Box, 4151, Prescott, Az. 86302.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.