Obituary: Joseph H. Weber

Joseph H. Weber, age 86, died on April 7, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. Joseph was born August 7, 1936 in Effingham, Illinois, the son of the late Henry J. Weber and Muriel R. (Tucker) Weber.

Joseph married Judith Ann Stultz on February 23, 1991 in St. Charles, Missouri. She proceeded him in death on April 22, 2021.

Joseph served with the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1956. He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation in December 1994 after 34 years of service as an Engineering Technician. He and his wife moved to Prescott, Arizona in 2001.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Inurnment will take place at St. Anthony Memorial Cemetery in Effingham, Illinois.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Joseph’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.