Obituary: John Michael McVay

John Michael “Mike” McVay was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Dr. L. Clark and Wilma (Barnes) McVay. He attended Kenilworth Elementary School, Central High School, and Phoenix College in Phoenix, before completing BA and MS degrees in Mathematics and Systems Engineering at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Mike worked for Maricopa County and retired to Prescott, Arizona in 1996.

In his early years, Mike enjoyed mountain biking and hiking. He was an avid reader, especially of history, immersed himself in opera and classical music, and was a life-long learner of languages. His memory of poetry in a variety of languages was remarkable.

Mike was a member of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Prescott, where he served as acolyte, soloist, and Senior Warden.

Mike is survived by his wife, Dr. Carolyn Hartl, sister Sandra (William) Lynch, Tucson, brothers L. Clark (Jane) McVay, and J. Douglas (Sylvia) McVay of Phoenix, step-children, and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was a quiet, kind, gentle man who will be missed by his loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held May 6 at 10 a.m., at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Prescott, with a reception following at the Hassayampa Inn.

Information provided by the family.