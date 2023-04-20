Obituary: The Reverend William (Bill) Eugene Crews

The Reverend William (Bill) Eugene Crews completed his earthly ministry on Easter Day, April 9th, 2023.

Survived by his wife Ann and children Emily and Tim and their families, his life will be celebrated on April 22nd at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 4201 Sheridan Av. So., Minneapolis, Minn.

Memorials are requested to Friends of San Lucas (sanlucasmission.org) or The Land Institute (landinstitute.com).

A complete obituary can be found at: https://epilogg.com/obituary/bill-crews-cannon-falls-mn-55009-usa-8521 or https://www.lundbergfuneral.com/

