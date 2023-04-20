Obituary: The Reverend William (Bill) Eugene Crews
The Reverend William (Bill) Eugene Crews completed his earthly ministry on Easter Day, April 9th, 2023.
Survived by his wife Ann and children Emily and Tim and their families, his life will be celebrated on April 22nd at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 4201 Sheridan Av. So., Minneapolis, Minn.
Memorials are requested to Friends of San Lucas (sanlucasmission.org) or The Land Institute (landinstitute.com).
A complete obituary can be found at: https://epilogg.com/obituary/bill-crews-cannon-falls-mn-55009-usa-8521 or https://www.lundbergfuneral.com/
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
- Why are flags at half-staff?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: