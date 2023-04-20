Obituary: Dwane Olie Patterson

Dwane Olie Patterson Jr., born July 6, 1956, at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona, passed March 21, 2023, at his home in Chino Valley, Arizona.

Dwane is survived by his daughter Kaitlynn Patterson, Chino Valley.

Dwane was preceded in death by his mother Melba J. Patterson, his father Dwane O. Patterson, Sr., and

brother Steve Patterson. Dwane is dearly loved by many family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Dwane enjoyed fishing, camping, NASCAR, and in his younger years racing dirt bikes and surfing. He worked in several different career fields in his lifetime including 22 years with Yavapai County Road Department. Dwane was a hard worker who was always well respected by his colleagues and made many lifetime friends from each of his positions.

A Celebration of Dwane’s Life will be held April 30, 2023, 12:00 p.m. at Lakeview Ramada, Goldwater Lake, Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by the family.