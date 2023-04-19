Worship News: April 20, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of April 20, 2023:

- Mountain Reformed Church Please join us at our new location, The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. 10 a.m. Coffee fellowship with worship service at 10:30.

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in rejoicing the resurrection of our Lord. You will be welcome in our small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ. 10 a.m. Sunday service. Our Food Pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Rosh Chodesh Iyar,” “Parashot Tazria/Metzora” April 22. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses all inner/outer purifications. Zoom “Kabbalat Shabbat” 4 p.m. Friday. Contact for link. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org “The Savior’s message is clear: His true disciples build, lift, encourage, persuade, and inspire—no matter how difficult the situation. True disciples of Jesus Christ are peacemakers.” - Russell M. Nelson

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, is your traditional Anglican faith-based parish using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Services: 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer, and 4 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. We welcome those who knew the Episcopal church as it was years ago!

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, 928-778-4499 invites all to worship traditional Eucharist services: 5:30 p.m., Saturday and 8 & 10 a.m., Sunday. Families of all ages are welcomed, fellowship following each service. St Luke’s Food Pantry accepts donations 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, open 9 a.m. to noon, Fridays to all communities for pickup, no registration.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship times are 9 and 11 a.m., with live-steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group to be held 1 p.m., April 27, led by a Good Samaritan Center chaplain.

- Landmark Missionary Baptist Church 7440 East Addis Ave., Prescott Valley. Invitation to a special Israel/Jordon picture presentation at 5: 30 p.m. every Sunday night, May 7 through June 18. Please contact Pastor Dennis Sullivan, if needed, at 928-899-1408. All are welcome!

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m., Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (Children’s/Youth Ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the JOY of the LORD! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation, and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Join us 11 a.m. Celebrate Earth Day with us, April 23. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “Inner Ecology.” Musical guest: Scott Neese. 11 a.m. Youth Ministry. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace - high energy or easy-does-it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Wednesday evenings- 5:30 p.m. youth and 6 p.m. Adult Bible Study. Women’s Ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s Ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship; 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Adult Bible study; 9:30 a.m. Fridays Women’s Bible study. On Sunday after worship, 11 a.m. Adult Bible Study and Sunday School for youngsters. Please join us.

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley We are a new non-denominational Bible based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. in our building and online. Rev. Patty/Green Team: “Flower Communion: Turning Our Faces Towards the Sunlight.” Let’s celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Flower Communion by affirming the love of differences and our commitment to this Earth. Follow us: prescottuu.org.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 for a musical Shabbat service with Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. 10 a.m. Saturday Torah Study. Lunch Bunch Tanakh Study, Hebrew classes, Mussar, Book group, Israeli dancing and much more! See brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. April 23: Earth Day 2023! Looking at the efforts some people are taking to ensure a better, cleaner world considering the books Return Of The Wild; The Future Of Our National Lands and Finding the Mother Tree. puuf.net Masks mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Traditional; 11 a.m. Worship/Blended; 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible study and Fellowship

Sunday School.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Come join us at 10 a.m. this Sunday in person or on YouTube.com. Experience beautiful music by our choir. Sunday School and childcare is offered, and fellowship follows in our remodeled hall. Where strangers become friends.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by 10:30 service featuring local musicians. 10:30 a.m. Youth Program. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 S. Jesus Is Alive & He Is Risen! The 3rd Sunday of Easter, 10 a.m. worship with full communion, April 23. Pastor Bob’s message - “All You Need Is Love” scripture 1 Corinthians 13:3. Watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website: chinovalleyumc.org. All are welcome!

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. In-person worship and “live” streaming, 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services. Online “Prayer Time” featured at 2 p.m, Monday, Wednesday, Friday on facebook.com/prescottumc. Arizona’s first Protestant church. Call 928-778-1950, ask about “It’s Cool in the Furnace” children’s music-theater camp, May 30 to June 3.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at pccaz.org.

Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Fish and Forgiveness”

“We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us for Bible-based worship and teaching, 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Thrive Monthly Ladies’ Meeting, at 9:45 a.m. Saturday April 22. This weekend, Pastor Matt teaches from Acts 20:17-21, “Elders (Part 1).” Find us at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. 10 a.m. Sunday Modern/Contemporary Worship Theme: “Broken Burning Hearts” (Luke 24:13-35). 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and Closer Look at today’s scriptures. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: the Book of “James.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and “Promised Rest” - Peace in His Presence.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, Please join together in this Interfaith Service during Earth Week, as we celebrate the common love and care we share for planet Earth, seeking a more just and sustainable future! 5 p.m. on April 27. See Earth Week events - https://www.prescottearthday.org.

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday services: Traditional 8 & 10:30 a.m.

Contemporary 9 & 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott).

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com

Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, Religious school, opportunities for study, and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.