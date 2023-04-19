Obituary: Robert Joseph Kane

Robert Joseph Kane passed away at the V.A. in Prescott, Arizona on Oct. 8, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and is survived by his wife, Ann of 65 years, his four adult children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Robert joined the Navy in 1952 and served as Radioman on the USS Betelgeuse and on the USS Escape.

His working life was the airlines, beginning with Northwest in N.Y. and then Seattle, Washington Western Airlines followed in Los Angeles and retiring with Delta in Dallas, Texas.

We retired to Prescott, Arizona, in 1995. His last service was to Ollie at Yavapai College. He had a love for learning and every class he took a new experience.

Information provided by the family.