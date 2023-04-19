Obituary: Robert Joseph Kane
Robert Joseph Kane passed away at the V.A. in Prescott, Arizona on Oct. 8, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and is survived by his wife, Ann of 65 years, his four adult children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Robert joined the Navy in 1952 and served as Radioman on the USS Betelgeuse and on the USS Escape.
His working life was the airlines, beginning with Northwest in N.Y. and then Seattle, Washington Western Airlines followed in Los Angeles and retiring with Delta in Dallas, Texas.
We retired to Prescott, Arizona, in 1995. His last service was to Ollie at Yavapai College. He had a love for learning and every class he took a new experience.
Information provided by the family.
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Initial plans for 35-home Parsons Preserve project OK’d by Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission
- Two-alarm fire destroys house, vehicles in Prescott Valley Tuesday
- Need2Know: Event Space on Gurley opens in former Sean Gote´ Gallery in Prescott; Credit Union West cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley branch; Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce postpones April events
- Obituary: Peter Arthur Van Haren
- AG Mayes talks proposed Albertsons/Kroger merger inside Prescott council chambers
- PUSD cancels superintendent finalist forum after out-of-state finalist accepts another job
- ADOT Highway 69 repaving in Prescott Valley scheduled to start April 19
- YCSO warns public of kidnapping scam calls; family of 8-year-old targeted this week
- Del Rio Ranch land key to Verde River state park; Chino council, staff tour area, river, historical sites
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
- Why are flags at half-staff?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: