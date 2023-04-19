Adoption Spotlight: Lexi
Originally Published: April 19, 2023 7:33 p.m.
Lexi is an outdoors enthusiast, singer, writer, social butterfly and self-proclaimed girly girl. On any given day, she can be found on the hiking trail, at book club or church or growing and honing her expansive list of hobbies. Her ambitious spirit is only matched by her bubbly personality. Get to know Lexi and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Initial plans for 35-home Parsons Preserve project OK’d by Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission
- Two-alarm fire destroys house, vehicles in Prescott Valley Tuesday
- Need2Know: Event Space on Gurley opens in former Sean Gote´ Gallery in Prescott; Credit Union West cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley branch; Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce postpones April events
- Obituary: Peter Arthur Van Haren
- AG Mayes talks proposed Albertsons/Kroger merger inside Prescott council chambers
- PUSD cancels superintendent finalist forum after out-of-state finalist accepts another job
- ADOT Highway 69 repaving in Prescott Valley scheduled to start April 19
- YCSO warns public of kidnapping scam calls; family of 8-year-old targeted this week
- Del Rio Ranch land key to Verde River state park; Chino council, staff tour area, river, historical sites
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
- Why are flags at half-staff?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: