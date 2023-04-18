Spotlight: Kevin
Originally Published: April 18, 2023 7:59 p.m.
Kevin loves superheroes and DC characters are his favorite. His eyes light up when he sees a DC comic and will talk all about the different characters. When he’s not reading comics, he also enjoys Legos, trucks, and coloring. He’s a creative kid, so his imagination allows him to have some great adventures. But don’t let that trick you, Kevin loves school and says that it is “Action Packed!” Get to know Kevin at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Initial plans for 35-home Parsons Preserve project OK’d by Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission
- Two-alarm fire destroys house, vehicles in Prescott Valley Tuesday
- Need2Know: Event Space on Gurley opens in former Sean Gote´ Gallery in Prescott; Credit Union West cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley branch; Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce postpones April events
- Photo: CAFMA, PVPD respond to ‘severe’ structure fire in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Peter Arthur Van Haren
- YCSO Weekend Roundup: Man dies during biking trip in Sedona with 2 teenage sons
- AG Mayes talks proposed Albertsons/Kroger merger inside Prescott council chambers
- PUSD cancels superintendent finalist forum after out-of-state finalist accepts another job
- Del Rio Ranch land key to Verde River state park; Chino council, staff tour area, river, historical sites
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
- Why are flags at half-staff?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: