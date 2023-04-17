OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PUSD board to determine final superintendent selection process Tuesday, April 18 Prescribed fire updates, outlook for Bradshaw, Verde Ranger districts YCSO warns of fraudulent website selling Prescott Frontier Days rodeo tickets Photo: Daily Courier team ‘bowls for kids’ at YBBBS annual fundraiser Gallego raises more money than Sinema in Arizona Senate race Hobbs vetoes bills that would allow parents to bring guns on school campuses PUSD undergoes leadership switch between Lincoln Elementary, Granite Mountain New mural slated to bring Granite Creek retaining wall to life with woodlands scene 100 years young: 3-war Dewey veteran celebrates becoming centenarian with cake, golf, family and friends Exonerated Arizonan fights to change criminal justice

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

YCSO warns of fraudulent website selling Prescott Frontier Days rodeo tickets

YCSO urges all residents to be aware of fraudulent websites and urges them to purchase their rodeo tickets only from the official Prescott Frontier Days website, as shown in this screenshot. (Courtesy)

YCSO urges all residents to be aware of fraudulent websites and urges them to purchase their rodeo tickets only from the official Prescott Frontier Days website, as shown in this screenshot. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 17, 2023 10:56 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is warning the public of a fraudulent website masquerading as Prescott Frontier Days, and others, selling rodeo tickets for the upcoming “World’s Oldest Rodeo.”

On April 12, YCSO responded to the report from a local resident who fell victim to this scam. This fraudulent website — www.ticketsales.com/prescottfrntier — which re-routed the ticket purchase to Ticket-Center.com and charged this unsuspecting victim $466 for two rodeo tickets. These websites are currently being screened by the Better Business Bureau because of recent patterns of similar consumer complaints. The victim submitted a claim to her bank to dispute the charges and make them aware of the scam.

The Prescott Frontier Days website — worldsoldestrodeo.com — is the only authorized site to purchase rodeo tickets for the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” All attempts to purchase tickets elsewhere could result in fraudulent activity or schemes. The message below is displayed on Prescott Frontier Days’ tickets page: This website is the only authorized site to buy rodeo tickets. Please do not buy tickets from any other website, as they are not legitimate.

The YCSO urges all residents to be aware of fraudulent websites and urges them to purchase their rodeo tickets only from the official Prescott Frontier Days website.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact local law enforcement for assistance.

Editor’s Note — This is not to be confused with the discount rodeo tickets The Daily Courier sells on behalf of Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” Those tickets will be available soon.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: