YCSO warns of fraudulent website selling Prescott Frontier Days rodeo tickets

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is warning the public of a fraudulent website masquerading as Prescott Frontier Days, and others, selling rodeo tickets for the upcoming “World’s Oldest Rodeo.”

On April 12, YCSO responded to the report from a local resident who fell victim to this scam. This fraudulent website — www.ticketsales.com/prescottfrntier — which re-routed the ticket purchase to Ticket-Center.com and charged this unsuspecting victim $466 for two rodeo tickets. These websites are currently being screened by the Better Business Bureau because of recent patterns of similar consumer complaints. The victim submitted a claim to her bank to dispute the charges and make them aware of the scam.

The Prescott Frontier Days website — worldsoldestrodeo.com — is the only authorized site to purchase rodeo tickets for the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” All attempts to purchase tickets elsewhere could result in fraudulent activity or schemes. The message below is displayed on Prescott Frontier Days’ tickets page: This website is the only authorized site to buy rodeo tickets. Please do not buy tickets from any other website, as they are not legitimate.

The YCSO urges all residents to be aware of fraudulent websites and urges them to purchase their rodeo tickets only from the official Prescott Frontier Days website.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact local law enforcement for assistance.

Editor’s Note — This is not to be confused with the discount rodeo tickets The Daily Courier sells on behalf of Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” Those tickets will be available soon.