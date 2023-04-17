Prescribed fire updates, outlook for Bradshaw, Verde Ranger districts

Fire Managers on the Prescott National Forest continue to look for opportunities to treat fuels across the forest.

-Springs RX — 250 acres of broadcast burning. Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to start ignitions on Tuesday, April 18, pending favorable weather conditions. If fire managers are unable to burn on Tuesday, they will monitor conditions and try another day or the following week. The burn unit is located on Mingus Mountain near the junction of Forest Service Road 132/105 and Mingus Springs Ranch (T15N, R2E, Sec 28). Ignitions are planned to be completed in one day. Fire personnel will continue to monitor, patrol and mop-up for several days after ignitions are complete. Smoke will be the heaviest on the day of ignition and will remain visible from several locations including Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt for several days after.

-Strawberry RX — 690 acres of broadcast burning. Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to start ignitions on Tuesday April 18 or Thursday, April 20, pending favorable weather conditions. If fire managers are unable to burn on Thursday, they will monitor conditions and try another day or the following week. The burn units are located on Mingus Mountain near the junction of Forest Service Road 132/105 and Mingus Springs Ranch (T15N, R2E, Sec 33 & 34). Ignitions are planned to be completed in two days. Fire personnel will continue to monitor, patrol and mop-up for several days after ignitions are complete. Smoke will be the heaviest on the day of ignition and will remain visible from several locations including Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt for several days after.

-Crater RX — 117 acres of broadcast burning. Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to start ignitions on Thursday, April 20 or Friday, April 21, pending favorable weather conditions. If fire managers are unable to burn on Thursday or Friday, they will monitor conditions and try another day the following week. The burn unit is located near Powell Springs Campground, south of the community of Cherry. Ignitions are planned to be completed in one day. Fire personnel will continue to monitor, patrol and mop-up for several days after ignitions are complete. Smoke will be the heaviest on the day of ignition and will remain visible from several locations including Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt for several days after.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

Prescott National Forest’s land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health and the strategy includes reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape. Using low to moderate fire behavior, we can better protect communities, while improving watersheds, wildlife habitat, and forest health.

Prescribed fires are utilized to remove hazardous fuels and return nutrients to the soils when seasonal weather opportunities allow for the use of fire safely and effectively. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high-severity, high-intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property, and communities.



All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as much as possible, and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (azdeq.gov).Messages will be posted on social media when prescribed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:

For fire information, please call 928-925-1111 or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott National Forest website.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.