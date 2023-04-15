Obituary: Robert William Rosenkranz

Robert William Rosenkranz, born April 16, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully March 8, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

He is survived by wife Martha Jean, children Melinda Marquez of Passadena, California, Mark of Portland, Oregon and Walter of San Diego, California. Also son-in-law Jaime, daughters-n-law Susan and Lauren, Grandchildren Katrina, Genevieve and Felix.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10:00 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by the family.