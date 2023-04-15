OFFERS
Saturday, April 15
Obituary: Marilyn Ann (Fay) Trebitowski

Marilyn Ann (Fay) Trebitowski. (Courtesy)

Marilyn Ann (Fay) Trebitowski. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 15, 2023 7:35 p.m.

Marilyn Ann (Fay) Trebitowski (Straight, Short) was born in Waterloo, Iowa on May 26, 1934, and after a long undiagnosed illness, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 26, 2023, in Peoria, Arizona. Her parents were Herbert F. Fay and Catherine Eileen Fay (Glass).

She married Clifford F. Straight Jr. January 24, 1953. They had six children together. Cliff went to be his Savior on April 22, 1977. Marilyn married Dwight J. Short on August 31, 1977. Dwight passed on to his Savior on February 13, 1993. She married Maynard (Moe) J. Trebitowski on November 30, 1996.

Her parents and only sibling, Beverly, preceded her in death, as did her infant second son David Allen Straight. She is survived by her sons, Douglas Straight (Denise), Michael Straight (Jacqueline) and Brian Straight (Sharon) and her daughters Debra Jurkowski (Tom), Teresa Madill (Bob) and Nancy Berry.

She has 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren (not counting steps).

She wrote a book about her life story (The Healing Fire of Love), not published but 100 copies printed and distributed.

There will be a Scripture Service at 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ on April 28, 2023.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on April 29, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, 19640 N. 35th Ave., Glendale, AZ with Father Travis Russell S.J. (our God Son) presiding. A lunch at the church will follow. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

To see a complete obituary, go to www.HeritageFuneralChapels.com.

Information provided by the family.

