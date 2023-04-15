Obituary: Marilyn Ann (Fay) Trebitowski
Marilyn Ann (Fay) Trebitowski (Straight, Short) was born in Waterloo, Iowa on May 26, 1934, and after a long undiagnosed illness, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 26, 2023, in Peoria, Arizona. Her parents were Herbert F. Fay and Catherine Eileen Fay (Glass).
She married Clifford F. Straight Jr. January 24, 1953. They had six children together. Cliff went to be his Savior on April 22, 1977. Marilyn married Dwight J. Short on August 31, 1977. Dwight passed on to his Savior on February 13, 1993. She married Maynard (Moe) J. Trebitowski on November 30, 1996.
Her parents and only sibling, Beverly, preceded her in death, as did her infant second son David Allen Straight. She is survived by her sons, Douglas Straight (Denise), Michael Straight (Jacqueline) and Brian Straight (Sharon) and her daughters Debra Jurkowski (Tom), Teresa Madill (Bob) and Nancy Berry.
She has 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren (not counting steps).
She wrote a book about her life story (The Healing Fire of Love), not published but 100 copies printed and distributed.
There will be a Scripture Service at 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ on April 28, 2023.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on April 29, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, 19640 N. 35th Ave., Glendale, AZ with Father Travis Russell S.J. (our God Son) presiding. A lunch at the church will follow. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Mary’s Food Bank.
To see a complete obituary, go to www.HeritageFuneralChapels.com.
Information provided by the family.
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Rattler Trail snakes its way through City of Prescott’s latest Granite Dells purchase
- Initial plans for 35-home Parsons Preserve project OK’d by Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission
- Two-alarm fire destroys house, vehicles in Prescott Valley Tuesday
- Photo: CAFMA, PVPD respond to ‘severe’ structure fire in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Theodore (Ted) E. Bunch
- YCSO Weekend Roundup: Man dies during biking trip in Sedona with 2 teenage sons
- Obituary: Peter Arthur Van Haren
- Obituary: Sophia D. Brambila
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: