Obituary: Kathleen M. Bimuller

Kathleen M. Bimuller, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 5, 2023.

Kathleen was born in Akron, Ohio. The second of nine children born to Edward and Mary Markovich, she graduated from Garfield High School in 1966. She married the love of her life, Tony Bimuller in 1968. Kathleen moved to Arizona with her family in 1977.

She is survived by her children, Donnie Bimuller, Lori (Jamie) Buchanan, and Lisa (William) Lamb. Kathy also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ashli Bimuller, Taylor (Jeffrey) Row, Jacob (Hannah) Buchanan, Joshua and Emma Buchanan and her great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Bimuller.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Tony, her brother Steve and brothers-in-law Ernie Calhoun and Erv Bimuller. She also leaves her sisters and brothers, Maureen (Nick) Polanski, Andrew Markovich, Michele (Ernie) Calhoun, Louise (Mick) Papp, Ed and Joe Markovich and Regina Hill. As well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Dr., Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Information provided by the family.