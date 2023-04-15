Obituary: Deborah W. Adamos

Deborah W. Adamos was born in San Diego, California to a Navy Family. As typical, the family moved around to different duty stations, but returned to San Diego and settled down there. She graduated from high school and attended college.

Debbie had a son from her first marriage. She later married her surviving husband of 39 years.

She worked at several jobs and eventually retired as a public servant.

She loved and enjoyed animals of all kinds and adopted many. She was a kind, giving and very spiritual person.

Debbie is survived by her husband Ralph, son Shawn and his wife Ashley, brother Craig and his wife Debbie, several nieces and her earth daughter, Sheila.

Instead of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society if you like.

She is very much loved and will be greatly missed by all.

Memorial services to be held at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 South Cortez Street, Prescott on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.