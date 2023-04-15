Obituary: David W. Kaufmann

David W. Kaufmann passed away peacefully in his home on April 11, 2023 at the age of 79 with his wife of 59 years by his side. Born on Sept. 13, 1943 to Rev. Elmer W. and Edna M. Kaufmann of Phoenix, Arizona, David was a long-term resident of Prescott, Arizona, where he raised a loving family. After retiring from general and residential contracting in 1994, David became a full-time artisan, eventually moving to Montrose, Colorado, in 2013 to be a part of the woodturning community.

A devout Christian and autodidact, David shared his many passions and interests with his community. His dedication to his work was infectious, as was his sense of humor, and he inspired the best in others. Of all his talents and hobbies - hunting, target practice, gardening, and cooking, just to name a few - he loved spending time with his family and little dog Bella more than anything.

David was a lifelong member of the NRA and an active member of the American Association of Woodturners and the Montrose Area Woodturners.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Kaufmann, daughters Sandi Berger of Montrose, Co and Debra Phelps (Gilbert Phelps) of Las Vegas, NV. His sisters Tina Bryant (Bill Bryant) of Cornville, Az and Ruth Carpenter of Colorado Springs, Co. His grandchildren; Daniel and Patrick Phelps, Kelsey, Travis (Julie), and Jacob Berger. He is preceded in death by his sisters Lois Owens, Elma Monday and Vangie Smith.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception at the Celebration Church, 2900 Sunnyside Rd., Montrose, CO.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Information provided by the funeral home.