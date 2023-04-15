Obituary: David W. Kaufmann
David W. Kaufmann passed away peacefully in his home on April 11, 2023 at the age of 79 with his wife of 59 years by his side. Born on Sept. 13, 1943 to Rev. Elmer W. and Edna M. Kaufmann of Phoenix, Arizona, David was a long-term resident of Prescott, Arizona, where he raised a loving family. After retiring from general and residential contracting in 1994, David became a full-time artisan, eventually moving to Montrose, Colorado, in 2013 to be a part of the woodturning community.
A devout Christian and autodidact, David shared his many passions and interests with his community. His dedication to his work was infectious, as was his sense of humor, and he inspired the best in others. Of all his talents and hobbies - hunting, target practice, gardening, and cooking, just to name a few - he loved spending time with his family and little dog Bella more than anything.
David was a lifelong member of the NRA and an active member of the American Association of Woodturners and the Montrose Area Woodturners.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Kaufmann, daughters Sandi Berger of Montrose, Co and Debra Phelps (Gilbert Phelps) of Las Vegas, NV. His sisters Tina Bryant (Bill Bryant) of Cornville, Az and Ruth Carpenter of Colorado Springs, Co. His grandchildren; Daniel and Patrick Phelps, Kelsey, Travis (Julie), and Jacob Berger. He is preceded in death by his sisters Lois Owens, Elma Monday and Vangie Smith.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception at the Celebration Church, 2900 Sunnyside Rd., Montrose, CO.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Rattler Trail snakes its way through City of Prescott’s latest Granite Dells purchase
- Initial plans for 35-home Parsons Preserve project OK’d by Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission
- Two-alarm fire destroys house, vehicles in Prescott Valley Tuesday
- Photo: CAFMA, PVPD respond to ‘severe’ structure fire in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Theodore (Ted) E. Bunch
- YCSO Weekend Roundup: Man dies during biking trip in Sedona with 2 teenage sons
- Obituary: Peter Arthur Van Haren
- Obituary: Sophia D. Brambila
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: