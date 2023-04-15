Obituary: Carolyn Ruth Viliborghi

Carolyn Ruth Viliborghi passed away on April 8, 2023. She was the daughter of John and Gerry Durkee, and was born on July 3, 1941 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Her family moved to Prescott in 1944. She attended Washington Elementary School, Prescott Junior High and Prescott High School, graduating in 1959.

She was proud to be a Badger and enjoyed Thespians, school plays, Pom Pon Girls and the National Honor Society while in school.

Carolyn married Edward Viliborghi in November 1958. She worked for the Yavapai County School Superintendent. Sarah Folsom, her senior year.

After graduation in May 1959, she went to Idar-Oberstein, Germany to be with Eddie where he was serving with the U.S. Army. They traveled extensively in Europe while there.

After returning to the U.S., she worked for the Valley National Bank, Prescott Public schools JJJ Corp., and A.G. Edwards as a secretary-bookkeeper.

Carolyn enjoyed helping Eddie with his school activities and the Athletic Hall of Fame for Prescott High School.

She enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband. She was a member of the Willow Hills Baptist Church her entire life.

Carolyn was preceded in death by Edward Viliborghi. Carolyn and Eddie are survived by their nieces Catherine and Giovanna Ravetto, nephews, Andy, Eric, and Tyler Viliborghi.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Maggie’s Hospice and Good Samaritan Prescott Village for the exemplary and loving care they gave to our aunt and uncle.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Prescott High School Athletic Hall of Fame, 1050 N. Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ 86301 or to a charity of your choice.

At her request no services will be held. The family suggests that you remember her with a smile and perform an act of kindness in her memory.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.