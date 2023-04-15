Obituary: Alva Jean Blyth
Alva Jean Blyth passed away on March 19, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born to Joaquin and Madeline (Rego) Cabral on March 27, 1932, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
She is survived by her children Wayne Blyth and wife Cheryl Ramos of Hilo, Hawaii; Barry Blyth, and wife Joni, of Prescott, Arizona; Steven Blyth of Hilo, Hawaii; and Allison Wood of Prescott, Arizona. Grandchildren Nick Wood, Roberta Harrison, James Blyth-Coe, David C. Blyth, Lacey Wood, Jeannie Wood, and Sam Blyth. Great-grandchildren Kai, Oliver, Hayes, Owen, and Madison.
Jean’s life passions were caring for animals, gardening, and tennis. She loved cooking for her family and photographing her garden roses.
Jean was her husband Dave’s, right hand while running their roofing and flooring business for over 30 years in Hilo, Hawaii. She moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1999 and it continued to be her home away from home until passing.
A Celebration of Life for both Jean and Dave will be held in Hilo, Hawaii at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
