Puzzles for Week of April 16, 2023

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Phoenix turns to residents to come up with innovative solutions for providing chilled drinking water in public places Arizona providers confident abortions will continue despite court challenges What might cuts to dwindling Colorado River mean for states? PVPD observing Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April Postal Service announces decision to relocate Ash Fork Post Office PVRW scholarship applications accepted until April 28 Iowa man pleads guilty in Arizona election threats case PUSD board’s search process expected to produce new superintendent come Tuesday Prescott council approves $3.4M for purchase of new fire truck, 6 trash trucks AG Mayes talks proposed Albertsons/Kroger merger inside Prescott council chambers

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Puzzles for Week of April 16, 2023
Wonderword, Sudoku & Crossword from Courier print edition

Originally Published: April 14, 2023 10:41 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: