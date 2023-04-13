Badges & Bobbers
Originally Published: April 13, 2023 8:18 a.m.
Most Read
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Rattler Trail snakes its way through City of Prescott’s latest Granite Dells purchase
- Photo: CAFMA, PVPD respond to ‘severe’ structure fire in Prescott Valley
- Embry-Riddle graduate, longtime Yuma educator emerges as top choice for next Heritage Middle School principal
- Yavapai County terminates contract for broadband improvements
- Obituary: Theodore (Ted) E. Bunch
- YCSO Weekend Roundup: Man dies during biking trip in Sedona with 2 teenage sons
- Obituary: Melissa Ann Jakes
- Obituary: John Hayes
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Photo: CAFMA, PVPD respond to ‘severe’ structure fire in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: