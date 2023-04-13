OFFERS
Adoption Spotlight: Jesus

Jesus. (Courtesy)

Jesus. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 13, 2023 7:55 p.m.

Jesus is a friendly and compassionate kid who loves being around people. He loves being outdoors, playing in the park, hikes, and fishing. Jesus also enjoys being active, playing basketball, football and playing video games with friends. Get to know Jesus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

