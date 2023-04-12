OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Two-alarm fire destroys house, vehicles in Prescott Valley Tuesday Embry-Riddle celebrates 5-year anniversary of Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium with Spring Celestial Gala Cruise-In with PAAC season begins April 20 Arizona House expels Chandler Rep. Liz Harris Liberty Traditional School teacher’s project brings history to life Prescott council finalizes contract with new City Manager Katie Gregory YCSO warns public of kidnapping scam calls; family of 8-year-old targeted this week Planned Granite Mountain Hotshots mural gets Prescott City Council approval Embry-Riddle Aviation History presentation set for April 20 ADEQ surface-water and soil-test results near Walker show no imminent threat to public health

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

YCSO warns public of kidnapping scam calls; family of 8-year-old targeted this week

(Courier stock photo)

(Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: April 12, 2023 9:13 p.m.

On the morning of Monday, April 10, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies responded to the 911 call from a mother who reported that she received a phone call from a man stating that he had kidnapped her 8-yearl-old daughter while she was waiting for her school bus in Prescott Valley.

The mother stated that the man, who was speaking Spanish, was yelling and demanded money from the family, or he would hurt her daughter. At one point, he put what sounded like a little girl on the phone. The suspect caller attempted to get the family members to bring him money at a local Walmart before the mother hung up on him and called 911.

However, YCSO deputies were able to confirm that the child was safe and in class already. She indicated that no one had approached her either before or during school. Deputies investigated and found that the number from which the suspect called did not exist so there was no way to track him down.

Deputies responded to a similar call in late March in the Black Canyon City area, where a man speaking English with a Hispanic accent made similar threats and demanded money, but the person in this case did not have any children so was able to identify it as a scam right away.

“We urge everyone to be aware of these scams and use caution when receiving calls or messages about kidnapping and demands for money,” YCSO stated in a news release. “However, please report any suspicious calls to your local law enforcement and not automatically presume it is a scam.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: