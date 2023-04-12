Worship News: April 13, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of April 13, 2023:

- Mountain Reformed Church Please join us at our new location, The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. 10 a.m. Coffee fellowship with worship service at 10:30.

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Join us in rejoicing the resurrection of our Lord. You will be welcome in our small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ. 10 a.m. Sunday service. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Shemini” April 15. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses fire safety, impunities, ‘invulnerabilities,’ impurities, consequences, kashrut. Zoom “Kabbalat Shabbat” 4 p.m. Friday. Contact for link. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org. “Anger never persuades. Hostility builds no one. Contention never leads to inspired solutions. As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are to be examples of how to interact with others—especially when we have differences of opinion. …A true follower of Jesus Christ treats others with compassion.” - Russell M. Nelson

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, welcomes you to its congregation of individuals who look to the 1928 Book of Common Prayer for guidance and spiritual comfort in an atmosphere of warmth and fellowship. 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning prayer. Find joy here!

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Guest Speaker Tim Zerger’s message is “The Spirits of the Apocalypse.” 9:30 a.m. Sunday service, Coffee Fellowship following. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies 928-776-1549 Livestream: abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, 928-778-4499, invites all to worship traditional Eucharist services: 5:30 p.m., Saturday and 8 & 10 a.m., Sunday. Families of all ages are welcomed, fellowship following each service. St Luke’s Food Pantry accepts donations 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, open 9 a.m. to noon, Fridays to all communities for pickup, no registration.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship times are 9 and 11 a.m., with live- steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group, 1 p.m., April 27, led by a Good Samaritan Center chaplain.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E Highway 69. Family services. calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850,



unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Music by our Unity Choir. Youth Ministry. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace - high energy or easy-does-it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Wednesday evenings-youth at 5:30 and Adult Bible study at 6 p.m. Women’s Ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s Ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays.

mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Join us on Sunday’s for our worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Our pastor is using the letters from Paul as his topic for the sermons. We have an adult Bible study at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Another adult Bible study is held 10 a.m. Tuesdays.

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. in our building and online. Patrick Grady: “Prophetic Voices: Caring for the Earth.” Throughout the ages, prophets sounded the call to care for our planet home. We’ll explore messages of contemporary prophets, including, Kathryn Hayhoe, Greta Thunberg and Pope Francis. prescottuu.org.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us 6 p.m. Friday, April 14 for a musical Shabbat service with Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. 10 a.m. Saturday Torah study. Yom HaShoah service at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17. See our full list of programming at

brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. April 16: “Does America Have A Civil Religion?” Mary Ann Clark, professor of Religious Studies, will explore sociologist Robert Bellah’s ideas suggesting Americans participate in a civil religion independent of their personal religious beliefs. 945 Rancho Vista puuf.net Masks mandatory during service.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Living by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Bible study and services at 10 a.m. every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or livestream. Where strangers become friends. aztrinitypres.org Ph 928-445-4536. Come join us!

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott; inclusive spiritual community honors all faiths, nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by 10:30 service featuring local musicians. 10:30 a.m. Youth Program. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 S. Jesus Is Alive & He Is Risen! 10 a.m. The 2nd Sunday of Easter, April 16, worship with full communion. Pastor Bob’s message - “Jesus and the Seven Churches-Ephesus” scripture Revelation 2:1-7. Watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website: chinovalleyumc.org. All are welcome!

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Worship services: 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday streaming on Facebook.com/PrescottUMC. Join us for streaming prayer time 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org

Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Why Didn’t They Know?” “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us for Bible-based worship and teaching, 10:30 a.m. Sundays. This week, Pastor Matt resumes our series on Acts with a look at Acts 20:7-12, “The Life of a Young Person.” Coffee and donuts available before service; Kids and adult Sunday School. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. The Sure and Living Hope. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and “Closer Look” at the Lessons. 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Study about the Book of James. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays Women’s Fellowship and study about “Promised Rest.” 10 a.m. Fridays Intergenerational Confirmation Class.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School; 9:45 coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday Services: Traditional 8 & 10:30 a.m.

Contemporary 9 & 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott).

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music and prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now an 8-week session 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com

Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Dr. “Spring Bake Sale”

All items are home-baked! Pies, cookies, cupcakes, cakes & breads. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. April 15. 928-772-6366

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation.We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215,

ymcm.org/contact-us.