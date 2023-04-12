Obituary: Peter Arthur Van Haren
Peter Arthur Van Haren, beloved husband, father, Tata, civil servant and military hero, passed away on April 6, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on Aug. 26, 1945 to Elizabeth Van Haren and Naval Ace Arthur Van Haren, Jr.
A fourth-generation Arizonan and the descendant of a Mexican pioneering family, Peter graduated from Brophy College Preparatory in 1963 and then graduated from the University of Arizona in 1967. Peter volunteered for the Army and served in Vietnam as a tank commander where he earned the rank of Lieutenant and then Captain. He was awarded three Bronze Stars, two with V for valor in ground combat; the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, the Vietnam Combat Medal w/60 Device, the Vietnam Service Medal, and an Army Commendation Medal. Peter’s heroic actions were featured in the book, “100 Feet Over Hell,” by Jim Hooper.
After his service, he graduated from the James E. Rogers College of Law like his father. He spent his career serving the public as the City Attorney for Prescott, Glendale and Phoenix. He retired in 2005 after serving as Deputy City Manager to live out his lifelong dream of being a cowboy. He built a ranch filled with animals, rode his prized horse Stretch and the love of his life, JoLinda, his wife of 45 years.
He was a trusted advisor, counselor, and friend to all. He is survived by his soulmate Jolinda Darlene Richards, his daughters Cassandra Jane Van Haren (Trevor Nordlin), Alexandria Van Haren, Loriandra Van Haren (Morten Seymore), his sister Diane Halvorson (Larry Halvorson, deceased), his brother Daniel Van Haren (Sue Van Haren) and the grandchildren he adored - Somerset, Peter (his namesake), Samantha, Dominic, Michael, Payton, Seth and Allison, as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at Brophy Chapel (4701 N. Central Ave.) on Friday, April 14th at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Yavapai Humane Society in his name. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Peter’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Rattler Trail snakes its way through City of Prescott’s latest Granite Dells purchase
- Photo: CAFMA, PVPD respond to ‘severe’ structure fire in Prescott Valley
- Embry-Riddle graduate, longtime Yuma educator emerges as top choice for next Heritage Middle School principal
- Yavapai County terminates contract for broadband improvements
- Obituary: Theodore (Ted) E. Bunch
- YCSO Weekend Roundup: Man dies during biking trip in Sedona with 2 teenage sons
- Obituary: Melissa Ann Jakes
- Obituary: John Hayes
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Photo: CAFMA, PVPD respond to ‘severe’ structure fire in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: