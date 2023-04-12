Obituary: Peter Arthur Van Haren

Peter Arthur Van Haren, beloved husband, father, Tata, civil servant and military hero, passed away on April 6, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on Aug. 26, 1945 to Elizabeth Van Haren and Naval Ace Arthur Van Haren, Jr.

A fourth-generation Arizonan and the descendant of a Mexican pioneering family, Peter graduated from Brophy College Preparatory in 1963 and then graduated from the University of Arizona in 1967. Peter volunteered for the Army and served in Vietnam as a tank commander where he earned the rank of Lieutenant and then Captain. He was awarded three Bronze Stars, two with V for valor in ground combat; the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, the Vietnam Combat Medal w/60 Device, the Vietnam Service Medal, and an Army Commendation Medal. Peter’s heroic actions were featured in the book, “100 Feet Over Hell,” by Jim Hooper.

After his service, he graduated from the James E. Rogers College of Law like his father. He spent his career serving the public as the City Attorney for Prescott, Glendale and Phoenix. He retired in 2005 after serving as Deputy City Manager to live out his lifelong dream of being a cowboy. He built a ranch filled with animals, rode his prized horse Stretch and the love of his life, JoLinda, his wife of 45 years.

He was a trusted advisor, counselor, and friend to all. He is survived by his soulmate Jolinda Darlene Richards, his daughters Cassandra Jane Van Haren (Trevor Nordlin), Alexandria Van Haren, Loriandra Van Haren (Morten Seymore), his sister Diane Halvorson (Larry Halvorson, deceased), his brother Daniel Van Haren (Sue Van Haren) and the grandchildren he adored - Somerset, Peter (his namesake), Samantha, Dominic, Michael, Payton, Seth and Allison, as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at Brophy Chapel (4701 N. Central Ave.) on Friday, April 14th at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Yavapai Humane Society in his name. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Peter’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

