Obituary: Debra ‘Debbie’ Sue Funk
Debra “Debbie” Sue Funk was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world April 5, 2023 at age 65.
Debbie was born to George and Evelyn Perschka on July 8, 1957 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was the youngest of four children. She spent most of her life in Arizona but did live in California and Oklahoma for a short time.
Debbie was married to James Funk for 28 years and they raised four daughters. Danna (Travis) Andrist, Kathryn Funk, DeAnna Schwarz and Amber (Brian) Svoboda. She has nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Debbie loved spending time with family and the many animals the family had, laughing and enjoying the time spent. Growing up she enjoyed riding her horse all around Phoenix. When the weather was good she enjoyed being outside gardening, mostly roses. She was always ready for a road trip, may it be a short one or a long haul.
Debbie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family hopes you remember the sunshine she brought into the room, the attitude and strength to battles and the love she showed everyday.
Information provided by the family.
