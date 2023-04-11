Temporarily closure of Forest Road 72 for repairs on the Bradshaw Ranger District
The Prescott National Forest has closed National Forest System Road (NFSR) 72 for public safety, according to a news release. NFSR 72 is located south of Wilhoit, east of Highway 89 and north of South Walnut Grove Road (aka South Wagoner Road) on the Bradshaw Ranger District.
Approximately 300 feet of NFSR 72 has been washed out creating sudden drop-offs of 10 to 12 feet. The closure will remain in place until repairs can be made, and the road is safe for public use.
Recent storms and snow melt has caused heavy flows in creeks and washes across the forest causing damage to roads. Officials urge all visitors to use caution while driving on forest roads during and after inclement weather.
Roads may be impassable due to rocks and trees blocking the roadway or flowing washes and saturated soil.
If water crossings are flowing, remember – Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Do not attempt to drive through moving flood waters. Be prepared – take extra supplies, let someone know your travel plans, have a plan B if the road you want to travel on has damage, and monitor current weather conditions.
Road Closure Description: National Forest System Road (NFSR) 72, within Township 12N, Range 3W, Section 15 & 22, starting at the intersection of NFSR 72 and NFSR 9712E, then following NFSR 72 south to the intersection of NFSR 72 and NFSR 667. NFSR 9712E NFSR 667 are open for travel.
For more information regarding this road closure, call the Bradshaw & Chino Valley ranger districts at 928-443-8000.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Embry-Riddle graduate, longtime Yuma educator emerges as top choice for next Heritage Middle School principal
- Rattler Trail snakes its way through City of Prescott’s latest Granite Dells purchase
- Yavapai County terminates contract for broadband improvements
- Obituary: Melissa Ann Jakes
- Obituary: Theodore (Ted) E. Bunch
- Arizona begins to shed thousands from Medicaid, push them to other care
- Watered down: Prescott’s groundwater pumping levels dip after rising during COVID pandemic
- Troopers chase Flagstaff robbery suspect to Camp Verde
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: