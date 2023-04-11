OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Paper changes caused Maricopa County printer failure: report Sheriff Mark Lamb says he's running for US Senate in Arizona In Colorado River talks, still no agreement about water cuts Temporarily closure of Forest Road 72 for repairs on the Bradshaw Ranger District CAFMA on scene for two motorcycle-vs-car collisions in Chino Valley, Dewey Groom Creek Mastication Project starting on Bradshaw Ranger District this week YCSO Weekend Roundup: Man dies during biking trip in Sedona with 2 teenage sons HUSD board to vote on recommendations for several leadership positions at Tuesday, April 11, meeting YCSO personnel, family of fallen officer plan trip to DC for Officers’ Memorial Service Prescott’s first choice for city manager, Kathryn Gregory, accepts position

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Temporarily closure of Forest Road 72 for repairs on the Bradshaw Ranger District

The yellow portion of this map is where the Prescott National Forest has closed NFSR 72. (Courtesy)

The yellow portion of this map is where the Prescott National Forest has closed NFSR 72. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 11, 2023 11:57 a.m.

The Prescott National Forest has closed National Forest System Road (NFSR) 72 for public safety, according to a news release. NFSR 72 is located south of Wilhoit, east of Highway 89 and north of South Walnut Grove Road (aka South Wagoner Road) on the Bradshaw Ranger District.

Approximately 300 feet of NFSR 72 has been washed out creating sudden drop-offs of 10 to 12 feet. The closure will remain in place until repairs can be made, and the road is safe for public use.

Recent storms and snow melt has caused heavy flows in creeks and washes across the forest causing damage to roads. Officials urge all visitors to use caution while driving on forest roads during and after inclement weather.

Roads may be impassable due to rocks and trees blocking the roadway or flowing washes and saturated soil.

If water crossings are flowing, remember – Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Do not attempt to drive through moving flood waters. Be prepared – take extra supplies, let someone know your travel plans, have a plan B if the road you want to travel on has damage, and monitor current weather conditions.

Road Closure Description: National Forest System Road (NFSR) 72, within Township 12N, Range 3W, Section 15 & 22, starting at the intersection of NFSR 72 and NFSR 9712E, then following NFSR 72 south to the intersection of NFSR 72 and NFSR 667. NFSR 9712E NFSR 667 are open for travel.

For more information regarding this road closure, call the Bradshaw & Chino Valley ranger districts at 928-443-8000.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: