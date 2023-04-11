Temporarily closure of Forest Road 72 for repairs on the Bradshaw Ranger District

The Prescott National Forest has closed National Forest System Road (NFSR) 72 for public safety, according to a news release. NFSR 72 is located south of Wilhoit, east of Highway 89 and north of South Walnut Grove Road (aka South Wagoner Road) on the Bradshaw Ranger District.

Approximately 300 feet of NFSR 72 has been washed out creating sudden drop-offs of 10 to 12 feet. The closure will remain in place until repairs can be made, and the road is safe for public use.

Recent storms and snow melt has caused heavy flows in creeks and washes across the forest causing damage to roads. Officials urge all visitors to use caution while driving on forest roads during and after inclement weather.

Roads may be impassable due to rocks and trees blocking the roadway or flowing washes and saturated soil.

If water crossings are flowing, remember – Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Do not attempt to drive through moving flood waters. Be prepared – take extra supplies, let someone know your travel plans, have a plan B if the road you want to travel on has damage, and monitor current weather conditions.

Road Closure Description: National Forest System Road (NFSR) 72, within Township 12N, Range 3W, Section 15 & 22, starting at the intersection of NFSR 72 and NFSR 9712E, then following NFSR 72 south to the intersection of NFSR 72 and NFSR 667. NFSR 9712E NFSR 667 are open for travel.

For more information regarding this road closure, call the Bradshaw & Chino Valley ranger districts at 928-443-8000.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.