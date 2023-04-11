Photo: CAFMA, PVPD respond to ‘severe’ structure fire in Prescott Valley

At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews responded to a “severe” structure fire on the 4700 block of Ocotillo Drive in Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) was also on scene to assist in closing off streets and directing traffic. According to an alert sent out by PVPD, the fire spread to another nearby structure. No injuries have been reported. PVPD is also asking the public to avoid the Spouse Drive, Ranger Road, Manzanita Circle, Soccoro Drive, Whipsaw Lane and Carla Vista Drive areas. Watch dCourier.com for more details as they become available.