Pay up! A tax day quiz

Americans’ least favorite day of the year is here again: Tax Day.

Through a calendar quirk, we get a few extra days to file our tax returns with Uncle Sam this year (April 15 is a Saturday; taxes are due Tuesday, April 18).

You can use that additional time to test your knowledge of our annual fiscal chore with this short, easy and fun quiz (spoiler alert - the answers follow each question):

1 - The first national income tax was imposed as a temporary measure to help finance what conflict?

A - The Revolutionary War

B - The War of 1812

C - The Civil War

D - World War I

Answer: C. To raise money for the cash-strapped U.S. Treasury, President Abraham Lincoln signed the first income tax measure into law in 1862. It imposed a 3% tax on people making $600 to $10,000 yearly and 5% on incomes above that. It was repealed in 1872.

2 - The 16th Amendment created the modern income tax system, allowing Congress to pass a 1% tax on net income of more than $3,000 ($75,000 today). That amendment was ratified in:

A - 1893

B - 1913

C - 1933

D - 1953

Answer: B. In 1913, Wyoming became the 36th state to ratify the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says, “Congress shall have the power to lay and collect taxes on incomes…”

3 - We know April 15 as the deadline for filing tax returns. What was the original date for Tax Day?

A - January 1

B - February 1

C - March 1

D - July 1

Answer: C. Congress originally set March 1 as the filing deadline. It was pushed back to March 15 in 1918 and finally moved to April 15 in 1955, where it has remained since.

4 - Congress approved a law authorizing payroll income tax withholdings to bring in money to finance another war. Which was it?

A - World War II

B - The Korean Conflict

C - The Vietnam War

D - The Persian Gulf War

Answer: A. The 1943 Current Tax Payment Act mandated that employers withhold taxes on their employees’ wages and send the money to Washington quarterly during WWII.

5 - In 1961, the Internal Revenue Service took a big step forward by doing what?

A - Accepting tax returns by mail

B - Entering the Computer Age

C - Doubling the number of IRS agents

D - Declaring a special one-time tax holiday

Answer: B. The IRS’ National Computer Center at Martinsburg, West Virginia, was officially dedicated by Treasury Secretary Douglas Dillon on Nov. 6, 1961. Not everyone was impressed. Harper’s Magazine called it “The Martinsburg Monster: A True Horror Story for Taxpayers.”

6 - The agency’s next milestone came four years later when it began offering what service?

A - Filing tax returns online

B - Directly depositing tax refunds

C - A toll-free telephone number

D - Hosting an “Ask An Agent” television program

Answer: C. The IRS believed inaugurating its dedicated toll-free telephone number in 1965 would, among other things, help make the filing process easier for Americans by answering their filing questions. It didn’t quite turn out that way.

7 - The highest top tax rate in U.S. history was …

A - 71 percent

B - 81 percent

C - 94 percent

D - 101 percent

Answer: C. During WWII, the top tax rate was raised to 94%; the lowest was 23%. Today’s top bracket is 37%, and more than four out of 10 Americans will pay no federal income taxes this year.

This quiz is courtesy of InsideSources.com, written by J. Mark Powell, who is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff.