Obituary: Pete P. Martinez

Pete P. Martinez, 64, of Mayer, Arizona passed away on Jan. 28, 2023. He was born June 16, 1958 in Mendota, California at the medical office of Dr. C.A. Buttram to Manuel Macias Martinez and Vivian Marie (Hernandez) Martinez.

He attended Cantua Elementary School until 1965, when his family moved to Hollister, California to work the agricultural crops in the Salinas and south Santa Clara valleys. There he attended North County Schools and R.O. Hardin School in Hollister and graduating from San Benito High School.

Upon graduating from high school, Pete became interested in bowling and eventually joined several bowling teams and leagues, becoming very good. He joined the American Bowling Congress and was recognized and becoming a member of the Big “4” Club during this time. He worked a variety of miscellaneous jobs in the San Benito and south Santa Clara Valley areas for a number of years.

He eventually attended the Building Trade center in City of Industry, California earning a Certificate of Completion for Bricklaying Apprenticeship. This allowed him to obtain a job in Salt Lake City, UT with a development company in housing and business, eventually becoming qualified as a Backhoe Operator. He eventually worked for several construction companies in the Salt Lake City area for several years. He then traveled to Sparks, Nevada working as a truck driver for two construction companies in the area.

Pete eventually went back to Salt Lake City and began employment with Peterson & Sons Excavating

Company. It was here that he found his true calling and enjoyment in Heavy Equipment Operation becoming trained and qualified as a Backhoe, Front End Loader, Hoe Compactor, Hydra Unit Hoe Compactor, Forklift, Asphalt Roller and Spreader Operator. He was trained and qualified as Hookup Technician for installation and removal of Fire Hydrants. In addition to installing Water and Sewer lines to home, in addition to setting valve boxes and hooking up water meters. He went to work for Fann Contracting, Inc. in about 1997 and remained until his early retirement in 2022. During this time, he became trained, qualified and extremely proficient in the operation of the Excavator.

Pete became interested in old items, which lead to him taking up the hobby of antiquing and resulted in him in partaking in this for about the last 15 years. This had him traveling throughout western and southern Arizona, collecting large amounts of antiques and old items, which he was very proud of.

He is survived by his sisters; Paulynne E. Martinez-Garcia of Bakersfield, CA, Elizabeth Chenet of Hollister, CA and Jacqueline Foster of Happy Valley, OR and brothers Manuel Martinez of Hughson, CA, Raul Martinez of Memphis, TN, Anthony Martinez of Hollister, CA and Sherman Martinez of Vacaville, CA. He was preceded in death by sisters Sheryll Martinez and Carolynne A. Woods and brother William D. Martinez. In addition to his father Manuel Macias Martinez of Jalisco, Mexico and mother Vivian Marie Martinez of Redlands, CA.

Celebration of Life service will be held at AZ Pillar of Fire Pizza, 10050 AZ-69, at 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 Mayer.

Information provided by family.