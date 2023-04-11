OFFERS
Obituary Notice: William 'Stuart' Carson

William 'Stuart' Carson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 11, 2023 10:26 p.m.

William “Stuart” Carson of Prescott, Arizona, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the age of 85 after giving his final farewell to cancer.

Despite the enormous pain he suffered, he never once complained or asked, “Why me?”. Instead, the only word that he used every time friends and family visited him was that he was so “grateful” for their love and kindness. He showed his loved ones how a brave warrior displays courage, acceptance, and deep appreciation for family and friends.

William Stuart Carson, Jr. was born on Nov. 19, 1937, in Fort Defiance, AZ. His parents were teachers at Kinlichee Boarding School, Ganado, AZ. He spent most of his life in Hillside, Prescott, and Flagstaff. From the time he was a young boy, all he wanted to do was play with trucks. He devoted 58 years as a long-haul truck driver. Stuart earned an award from Consolidated Freightways for “Outstanding Professional Driving in Achieving 1 Million Safe Driving Miles.”

Stuart is survived by his wife Joanne, sons Bill (Alex) (and love of his life granddaughter Adelaide), and J.G. (Kelly). Step-children, Frank (Stacy), Tanya (Jonathon), Tammy Barker, and Marc Prickett (Sarah). Step-grandchildren, Anthony, T.J., Eric, Rachael, Samantha, Brock, and Naomi. Brother Clyde (Christy), and cousin Becky VanCura. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Ada Carson, father Bill Carson, mother Betty Fitzhugh, and brother Bobby Carson.

To the countless friends who wrote cards, made phone calls, and visited Stuart over the five months of his cancer journey, we sincerely thank you. He often told us how he was “blown away” by your love and support.

There will be a celebration of Stuart’s life at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Maggie’s Hospice in honor of Stuart’s memory and appreciation for Maggie’s angels who lovingly gave the best quality of care and compassion to Stuart and his family. We received far more gifts than we ever gave by knowing and loving Stuart. He left us acutely aware of the gentleness of courage, the warmth of kind words, the gift of humor no matter what life brings you, and the true definition of quality time. We honor his life, his love, and his memory. Our lives are forever changed and blessed because we loved him.

Information provided by the family.

