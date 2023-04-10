Obituary: John William Corey

John William Corey – born Dec. 19, 1951, passed away on Feb. 10, 2023 following a brief illness. It’s been two months since John left us at the age of 71. John was born to Margaret Corey (Burns) and Albert Corey in Topeka, Kansas and spent his childhood in Brunswick, Missouri.

He enjoyed travel and during his adult life he lived in New York City, San Francisco, and Eugene Oregon before finally settling in Prescott, Arizona with his best friend Gregory Shryock.

John was a special friend to a lot of people and he was actively involved in the Prescott LGBTQ+ scene. He loved socializing at Saturday coffees and Monday Night Bowling. Whenever he scored a strike or picked up a spare, you could always count on his goofy “happy dance” to follow. This brought raucous cheers, applause, and laughter to his teammates. John loved to cook, especially baking homemade pecan pies. With camera in hand, he was just beginning his photography hobby. Exploring the Arizona desert and its ghost towns were his favorite subject matter. The last few years of John’s life were a struggle following Gregory’s death. Now he is finally reunited with his dear friend and is bowling strikes in the great beyond.

John will be remembered as being a mellow, kind, and friendly guy with a quick smile. He leaves behind his “family of choice” in all his friends who liked, loved, and cared about him. Rest in Peace, dear friend. You are greatly missed. Details for John’s Celebration of Life to be announced at the Saturday Coffee Meet-Up and Monday Night Bowling.

Information provided by family.