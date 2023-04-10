Obituary: Bruce Fraizer

Bruce Fraizer, a devoted family man, accomplished engineer, and faithful Christian, passed away on April 1, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 24, 1929, to Isaac and Daisy Fraizer. Bruce graduated from Phoenix’s North High School in 1947 before earning his electrical engineering Bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University. He was well-respected in his field and known for his exceptional work ethic and dedication.

Bruce was a beloved husband to both his late wife Victoria “Vicki” (née Massy), with whom he shared 48 years of marriage, and to Janet (née Pipher), whom he married in 2001. Together they shared 21 years of marriage filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Bruce’s life was centered around his family. He was a devoted father to N. Sue Lemke, Patricia Fraizer (Al), Kenneth Fraizer (Gail), Kathryn Smith (Fred), and Elizabeth Strano (Mario), as well as a loving stepfather to Dan Alandar (Sharon), Bonnie Wilson (Tom), and John Alandar (Jana). Bruce and Janet treasured the time they spent with their 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren.

Outside of his family, Bruce was fond of watching college football and major-league baseball, playing bridge, and had served as a long-time volunteer for the Prescott Police Department’s audio/visual team. He had a keen eye for WW2 aircraft and a knack for amateur videography and photography, and an amateur radio (“ham” radio) aficionado.

He was always eager to share his passion and knowledge with others. Bruce’s unwavering faith in God was evident throughout his life.

A funeral service will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Phoenix at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17. A graveside service will immediately follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. the evening before, Sunday, April 16 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary.

Bruce will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, witty sense of humor, and unwavering love for his family. His legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, and all those whose lives he touched. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for his family will never be forgotten.

