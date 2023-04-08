OFFERS
Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Orban

William ‘Bill’ Orban. (Courtesy)

William ‘Bill’ Orban. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 8, 2023 8:26 p.m.

William “Bill” Orban was born on July 2, 1934, to John and Sarah Orban in Detroit, Michigan. Bill entered his eternal Home on March 17, 2023.

Bill graduated from High School and College in Detroit. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and worked in electronics in Korea, Rhode Island, etc. After serving in the Air Force, he worked as an Automotive Designer at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan for 30 years.

He married his second wife, Mary Ann, in October 1983, in Dearborn, Michigan. In the 1990’s Bill was Vice-President of the Fairlane Music Guild. Bill was President of the Dearborn Rock and Mineral Club for two years in the 1990’s. He won first prize at the Annual Gem and Mineral Show in Houghton, Michigan, for his great exhibit.

Bill became a Catholic at the Easter Vigil in 1999. In their retirement, Bill and Mary Ann moved to Prescott, AZ in November 2001. Bill worked with their architect in designing their new home in 2002. They greatly enjoyed extensive traveling in the U.S. and abroad.

In Prescott, Bill volunteered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and voluntarily worked with three different curators in designing and building new exhibits at the, then named, Smoki-Museum.

Bill was predeceased by his parents four brothers and a nephew and niece. He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife, Mary Ann, two nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial Mass will be will be held for Bill on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 E. Fleury St., Prescott, AZ followed by Military Honors. A private committal will be held at Prescott National Cemetery.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Bill’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

