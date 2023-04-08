Obituary: Sophia D. Brambila

Sophia D. Brambila, passed away Sunday March 19, 2023 peacefully at 95 years of age. Sophia was born to Andres and Lucile Duran in Salida, Colorado February 26, 1928.

She is preceded in death by her parents Andres and Lucile, spouse Donato, granddaughter Anna, four brothers and three sisters. Sophia is survived by sons Daniel Brambila, Michael Brambila (Elva), Kenneth Brambila and daughter Debbie Brambila-Litka, (Rudy), nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, five greatgreat grandchildren, four sisters and one brother, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sophia came to Arizona with her parents and 13 siblings in 1941, residing in Prescott and Bagdad, Arizona. Sophia and Donato were married in 1946 in Prescott. As a child, Sophia learned the ethos of dedication to family and hard scrabble work. Her meanings were imprinted on everything that she reflected and represented as a wife, mother, sister, daughter, Tiá and friend. Together Donato and Sophia as partners over the course of 50 years built several Mexican Restaurants. Sophia was a mentor to many young people throughout her adult life. She shared the reflection of her leadership, vision and commitment to countless individuals that in turn expressed their own gratitude in beautiful lifelong friendships, their deep and abiding kindness and the humbling respect for a woman genuinely willing to help her employees find their own paths and live their hopes and dreams as they chose to discover. Mom, we have shed many tears for our loss, as you are no longer present for our touch. Although, our hearts are full of joy for all the memories you left with us. Our thoughts and prayers thanking God for the blessings you brought to all those you touched. Your loving family

There will be a visitation 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Rosary a 6:00 PM Friday April 14, 2023 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Avenue, Prescott, AZ.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ., with burial to follow at the Mountain View Cemetery, 1050 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, AZ. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Sophia’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.