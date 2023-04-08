Obituary: Sharon Shafer (Killion)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
MatForce’ Yavapai Reentry Project offering second chances to those who need it most Prescott Council considers putting City Charter changes on November ballot Rattler Trail snakes its way through City of Prescott’s latest Granite Dells purchase Yavapai College SBDC announces winners of the 2023 Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Competition Yavapai County Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley OLLI hosting creative art classes through Yavapai College Troopers chase Flagstaff robbery suspect to Camp Verde PUSD Governing Board narrows superintendent field to two finalists Ken Koshio marks three years of hiking Piestewa Peak every day Tribe, US officials reach deal to save Colorado River water

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Sharon Shafer (Killion)

Sharon Shafer (Killion). (Courtesy)

Sharon Shafer (Killion). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 8, 2023 8:14 p.m.

Sharon Shafer (Killion), 74, of Prescott, Arizona, died on March 24, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona, surrounded by family. She was born August 5, 1948 in Bloomington, Illinois to Vernelle Killion and Nellie Short.

The fifth of 10 children, Sharon was close to her siblings and made a yearly visit to her hometown of LeRoy, Illinois. She loved to have a good time and a party was soon to follow wherever she went. This talent lent itself to hospitality, which Sharon was known for. She operated and managed restaurants for many years including The Spot in Gibson City, Illinois, The Old Bank Inn in LeRoy, Illinois and The Dinner Bell Cafe in Prescott, Arizona.

She was involved in her community and spent time doing service work at the American Legion and VFW posts in Prescott. Sharon loved to travel, live life to its fullest and spend time with her friends and family. She was looking forward to seeing Brooks and Dunn in concert and her grandson’s wedding in the spring.

She is survived by partner Wayne Quint of Prescott, AZ, children Robert Wilkins of Mt. Vernon, IL, Teresa Meyers of Paulden, AZ, Bradley Wilkins of Kirksville, MO, Tammy Eddy of Milan, MO and Andrea Adlesperger of Portland, OR. Surviving siblings are Jerry Killion of Reynold’s Station, KY, Shirley Riddle of LeRoy, IL, Raymond Killion of Downs, IL, Linda Builta of LeRoy, IL, Gloria Daugherty of LeRoy, IL, Pamela Killion of Heyworth, IL, Mike Killion of Horn Lake, MS, Rose Killion of Normal, IL and Julie Boaz of Brownsburg, IN. Sharon especially loved her grandchildren: Jacob Vaughn, Amelia Weems, Cress Kain, Thomas Lane, Tristin Lane, Jeremy Wilkins, Kendrea Smith, Eric Wilkins, Preszlie Hall, Evan Derksen, Ashley Wyant, and Taylor Eddy.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Prescott, Arizona, on April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. An additional celebration of life will be held in LeRoy, Illinois in the summer.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: