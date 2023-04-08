Obituary: Sharon Shafer (Killion)

Sharon Shafer (Killion), 74, of Prescott, Arizona, died on March 24, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona, surrounded by family. She was born August 5, 1948 in Bloomington, Illinois to Vernelle Killion and Nellie Short.

The fifth of 10 children, Sharon was close to her siblings and made a yearly visit to her hometown of LeRoy, Illinois. She loved to have a good time and a party was soon to follow wherever she went. This talent lent itself to hospitality, which Sharon was known for. She operated and managed restaurants for many years including The Spot in Gibson City, Illinois, The Old Bank Inn in LeRoy, Illinois and The Dinner Bell Cafe in Prescott, Arizona.

She was involved in her community and spent time doing service work at the American Legion and VFW posts in Prescott. Sharon loved to travel, live life to its fullest and spend time with her friends and family. She was looking forward to seeing Brooks and Dunn in concert and her grandson’s wedding in the spring.

She is survived by partner Wayne Quint of Prescott, AZ, children Robert Wilkins of Mt. Vernon, IL, Teresa Meyers of Paulden, AZ, Bradley Wilkins of Kirksville, MO, Tammy Eddy of Milan, MO and Andrea Adlesperger of Portland, OR. Surviving siblings are Jerry Killion of Reynold’s Station, KY, Shirley Riddle of LeRoy, IL, Raymond Killion of Downs, IL, Linda Builta of LeRoy, IL, Gloria Daugherty of LeRoy, IL, Pamela Killion of Heyworth, IL, Mike Killion of Horn Lake, MS, Rose Killion of Normal, IL and Julie Boaz of Brownsburg, IN. Sharon especially loved her grandchildren: Jacob Vaughn, Amelia Weems, Cress Kain, Thomas Lane, Tristin Lane, Jeremy Wilkins, Kendrea Smith, Eric Wilkins, Preszlie Hall, Evan Derksen, Ashley Wyant, and Taylor Eddy.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Prescott, Arizona, on April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. An additional celebration of life will be held in LeRoy, Illinois in the summer.

Information provided by the family.