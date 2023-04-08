Obituary: Michael A. Topper

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Michael A. Topper of Prescott, Arizona, went to be with the Lord after blessing this earth for 83 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory and honor his legacy, six children, 18 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A man of strong faith and solid compassion, he lived his life guided by his commitment to God, family, and community.

He was born to the late Francis S. Topper Sr. and Shirley F. Goss Topper, on September 15, 1939, in Geneva, Illinois. His middle school, high school, and college years were spent in his paternal ancestral town of Emmitsburg, Maryland after helping his father build the family home. From a young age, Mike aspired to move West and was able to realize this dream in 1978 when he moved his family to Prescott after residing in Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Professor Emeritus and a modern renaissance man, his professional career spanned over 60 years as a college administrator, university mathematics/computer science instructor, calculus textbook author, church pastor, and memoir writer. He retired in 2019 from his final academic position of twenty years as a member of the Prescott Campus Mathematics Department at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

His children Matthew Topper (Cindi), Paul Topper (Ingrid), Derek Huff (Diana), Christine Topper Kalinich (John), Frank Topper (Chandelle), and Laura Topper Costanzo (Joseph), and surviving sister, Patricia A. Topper, will remember his gentle countenance as he sipped a mug of coffee while exchanging snippets of life stories. He was a man of nostalgia who cherished family memories while always looking forward to creating new experiences with loved ones. He relied on his life verse, Proverbs 3:5-6, to guide his earthly journey.

We invite Mike’s friends and colleagues to join his family at a celebration of life service to be held Saturday, May 20, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., in the Student Union Hangar Building at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott Campus.

Information provided by the family.