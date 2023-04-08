Obituary: Michael G. Hussen

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Michael G. Hussen, 65, who died February 19, 2023, at home in Kirkland, AZ. Mike was born on September 12, 1957, to Richard and Marlene (Saxton) Hussen in Bagdad, Arizona. His life, which can only be described as well lived and exactly the way he wanted, was ended by illness that he battled courageously.

Michael was known to everyone as the go-to guy for help with any kind of home-improvement or auto-repair project. He was a skilled craftsman and gave his time and talent generously to family, friends and even strangers. He made his living with his hands, wits and determination to fix what needed fixing and solve mechanical and construction problems.

Michael loved the outdoors and explored throughout the United States and overseas while serving in the U.S. Army. He was a skilled prospector who loved camping, fishing and cooking alongside his longtime canine companion, Rosie. He especially loved spending winters in Stanton, where he could be found prospecting in the surrounding creeks.

He enjoyed recounting his adventures with friends and family at gatherings around the campfire, the picnic table or his cousin’s ranch where he happily served as a ranch hand the final year of his life. What a tale he could tell!!

Michael is survived by his sister, Teresa Ogle of Prescott; Nieces/Nephews, Alex Ogle, Angie (Don) Blake, Donald (Brenda) Hussen, II., Tanya (Jerad) Temple, and many great nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents Marlene Boyd, Richard Hussen, sister Jeanne Hussen, and brother Donald E. Hussen, Sr.

A celebration of life is being planned for a future date. Information provided by family.