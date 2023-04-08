Obituary: Mary Sybil Montgomery Jones
Mary Sybil Montgomery Jones, 99, of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of McComb, Mississippi, died on March 28, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona.
She was born December 30, 1923 in Varnado, Louisiana to James I. Montgomery and Ada Seal Cooper.
Mary worked as a clerk in New Orleans before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She worked with the Civil Service in Virginia, and later obtained a degree in education, where she taught 1st grade and retired after 19 years.
She was married to Ernest Hunter of Cornwall, Ontario, Canada. This marriage brought her the greatest contentment and happiness until his death in 1990.
She married Dr. Lawrence Jones on April 13, 1998 in McComb, Mississippi. They made their home in Diamondhead, Mississippi until 2006 when they moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona to be closer to her stepson Ellsworth Jones (Cheryle).
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, both her husbands, one brother, James A Beatty, Jr; and two sisters, Dot Warner and Pebble Lang.
She is survived by a nephew, James Lang; a niece, Mary Mindas, two grandnieces, six stepchildren from her second marriage, 10 step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren that she accepted and loved as her own.
Mary was kind, generous, strong, smart and a true southern lady. She was a member of the Mingus Valley Presbyterian Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Mary always felt that she was surely a special child of God. The Lord always seemed to be there to guide and lead her in all the important decisions in her life, and these decisions, she believed, were always the right ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Graveside and inurnment services will be held in Lewistown, Montana at the Lewistown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Information provided by the funeral home.
