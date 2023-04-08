Obituary: Alethea Marie Lopez

Alethea Marie Lopez was called to her Heavenly home on Monday morning, March 27, 2023, at her home in Prescott, Arizona. She was 61 years old.

Alethea was born in Harlem, New York, on August 23, 1961. She grew up in New York, Connecticut, and California. She met her husband Harold Lopez and they were married in May of 1997. She had one son, Joshua, and one daughter, Ashley. Harold and Alethea moved to Prescott in May of 2007. They both came from a generation of working hard for what you need and to help others along the way. Alethea was a volleyball and track star in high school and she set a new track record in the women’s 220 meter dash at Santa Maria High School in California. Alethea studied Nursing at Cuesta College in California and Grand Canyon University in Arizona. Both colleges graduated her on the President’s list. She was the only nurse hired directly out of school as opening staff at Mercy Gilbert Hospital in Arizona. Once in Prescott, Alethea became a traveling nurse working at Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, California, and at various Arizona hospitals. She has been an employment coordinator, waitress, psychiatric technician to name a few and she was a mother, grandmother and aunt to many.

Alethea was preceded in death by her father Lawrence Brown and brothers Ron and Christopher. She is survived by her husband, Harold Lopez and her children Joshua Brown and Ashley Brown, as well as six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Alethea was also aunt to 18 children and great-aunt to five children.

A celebration of her life was held at her home on April 1, attended by many friends and family.

Information provided by the family.