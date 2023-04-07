Obituary Notice: Robert Joseph Evans Jr.

Photo: Chino Valley student among AZ529 Art Contest winners

75th annual Prescott Kiwanis auction raises $171,000 for local youth

Mike Shepard to present ‘I Grew up here’ at Adult Center of Prescott April 20

Arizona Superior Court rejects bid to reschedule Gunches execution

Embry-Riddle graduate, longtime Yuma educator emerges as top choice for next Heritage Middle School principal

Watered down: Prescott’s groundwater pumping levels dip after rising during COVID pandemic

Jack Pine Mastication Project starting on Bradshaw Ranger District this week

Man charged in case of woman missing from Navajo Nation

Arizona begins to shed thousands from Medicaid, push them to other care

Governor says Arizona will restrict TikTok on state devices