Obituary Notice: Alan Steven Rubenstein

Alan Steven Rubenstein, 63, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, after a valiant five year fight against end-stage Multiple Myeloma.

Al was born Sept. 28, 1959, in Minneapolis, MN. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Air Force as a Police Officer and a Combat Photographer. After serving a year in South Korea, he met the love of his life, Theresa, whom he married in Tampa, FL. He was then assigned to Grand Forks AFB, ND where he served his last fourteen years with his family. After retiring from the Air Force, he moved his family to Chino Valley. He worked for the VA in Prescott for the past sixteen years.

Al was passionate about his family and friends and was extremely proud of his children. His greatest joy was spending time with his two granddaughters. Al was an avid sports fanatic and was the Minnesota Vikings’ biggest fan. He loved playing golf, traveling with Theresa, was a food connoisseur, and was a Bigfoot enthusiast.

Al is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Rubenstein of Chino Valley, AZ; his daughter, Lisa Wayne (Jason) of Oak Harbor, WA; his son, Daniel Rubenstein (HayLee) of Eielson AFB, AK; his two beautiful granddaughters, Addison Rubenstein and Ariella Wayne; his brother Mike Walters, his nephew Alexander Walters, and many friends.

Al was preceded in death by his parents Norman Rubenstein and Roberta Raver.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 p.m. to conclusion Saturday, April 8, at the Springhill Suites in Prescott. Bring your stories and memories and join us in honoring a truly magnificent man. We ask that you represent your favorite sports team, and if you don’t have sport team attire, to wear purple and/or gold. No Packers attire allowed.

