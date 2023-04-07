Obituary: Melissa Ann Jakes

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart … that on the morning of March 9, 2023, Melissa Ann Jakes of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born in Lakeside, Arizona, passed away at the age of 49.

She was a valued employee of The Alarm Connection, for the quad city area for 14 years. Melissa was a cherished wife of 30 years, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and a friend to many.

She will be greatly and forever missed by all who knew her.