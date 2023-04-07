Obituary: Deborah I. Stewart

It saddens me to have to tell you that the Bright, Shining, Eager Face and CEO of the Senior Connection, and my wife of 38 years, unexpectedly left us on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, suffering a fall at home.

“WonderWoman” will be truly missed. Everyone who knew her, knew of her kind soul, her always sunny and gentle disposition, her insatiable desire to help anyone in need, her relentless dedication of caring and giving to the Seniors and Caregivers in the community, her impeccable honesty, her clever and witty resourcefulness, her boundless desire to make a difference and her courage to follow-through even if it was scary to do so.

Debbie was born in Los Angeles, California, where she grew up and graduated from California State University at Northridge, when she met her future husband, Don. They were married in 1984 on the Princess Cruise “Love Boat.” The Stewarts lived in Orange County before moving to Prescott, Arizona in 1990, where Debbie was active in counseling local nonprofits through her “By the Seat of Our Pants” management newsletter and her live and video seminars. She moved on to assist local nonprofit agencies with their Grant Writing efforts. Debbie started the Senior Connection 12 years ago, recognizing that there was no clearinghouse for information or resources for Caregivers of family Seniors. She spent the bulk of her remaining years solving that problem.

There’s a Hole in my Heart and a Hole in my Life for my baby bird, but I have made the Commitment to continue to keep the Senior Connection running for the benefit of its Members and Peeps (as Debbie affectionately calls our Senior People), in Memory of Debbie.

Funeral arrangements through Heritage Mortuary, Celebration of Life tribute is pending.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the nonprofit that captured Debbie’s heart: Alzheimers Association “Walk To End Alzheimers” at tiny.cc/eu06vz.

Information provided by the family.