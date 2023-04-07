Obituary: Deborah I. Stewart

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Photo: Chino Valley student among AZ529 Art Contest winners 75th annual Prescott Kiwanis auction raises $171,000 for local youth Mike Shepard to present ‘I Grew up here’ at Adult Center of Prescott April 20 Arizona Superior Court rejects bid to reschedule Gunches execution Embry-Riddle graduate, longtime Yuma educator emerges as top choice for next Heritage Middle School principal Watered down: Prescott’s groundwater pumping levels dip after rising during COVID pandemic Jack Pine Mastication Project starting on Bradshaw Ranger District this week Man charged in case of woman missing from Navajo Nation Arizona begins to shed thousands from Medicaid, push them to other care Governor says Arizona will restrict TikTok on state devices

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Deborah I. Stewart

Deborah I. Stewart. (Courtesy)

Deborah I. Stewart. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 7, 2023 12:37 a.m.

It saddens me to have to tell you that the Bright, Shining, Eager Face and CEO of the Senior Connection, and my wife of 38 years, unexpectedly left us on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, suffering a fall at home.

“WonderWoman” will be truly missed. Everyone who knew her, knew of her kind soul, her always sunny and gentle disposition, her insatiable desire to help anyone in need, her relentless dedication of caring and giving to the Seniors and Caregivers in the community, her impeccable honesty, her clever and witty resourcefulness, her boundless desire to make a difference and her courage to follow-through even if it was scary to do so.

Debbie was born in Los Angeles, California, where she grew up and graduated from California State University at Northridge, when she met her future husband, Don. They were married in 1984 on the Princess Cruise “Love Boat.” The Stewarts lived in Orange County before moving to Prescott, Arizona in 1990, where Debbie was active in counseling local nonprofits through her “By the Seat of Our Pants” management newsletter and her live and video seminars. She moved on to assist local nonprofit agencies with their Grant Writing efforts. Debbie started the Senior Connection 12 years ago, recognizing that there was no clearinghouse for information or resources for Caregivers of family Seniors. She spent the bulk of her remaining years solving that problem.

There’s a Hole in my Heart and a Hole in my Life for my baby bird, but I have made the Commitment to continue to keep the Senior Connection running for the benefit of its Members and Peeps (as Debbie affectionately calls our Senior People), in Memory of Debbie.

Funeral arrangements through Heritage Mortuary, Celebration of Life tribute is pending.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the nonprofit that captured Debbie’s heart: Alzheimers Association “Walk To End Alzheimers” at tiny.cc/eu06vz.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: