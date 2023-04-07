Cartoon EXTRAS: April 7, 2023
Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.
Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.
Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.
Photo Gallery
Editorial cartoons: April 7, 2023 Gallery
Pence Will Testify, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Ex-President Donald J. Trump, Jan. 6th, Grand Jury, Hang Mike Pence signs during the insurrection
