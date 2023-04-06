Adoption Spotlight: Zach
Originally Published: April 6, 2023 7:46 p.m.
Zach is an intuitive, creative, and friendly kid. Those who know Zach consider him to be a "tech wiz", because he loves learning the ins and outs of technology. One of his favorite things to do its play board games and he hopes to join the board game club at school. When he grows up, Zach would love to work with technology and dreams of working for Samsung. A career working in IT or building/programming computers would be perfect! Get to know Zach and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
