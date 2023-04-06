Adoption Spotlight: Valerie
Originally Published: April 6, 2023 7:48 p.m.
Valerie is a creative, passionate, athletic and trendy teenager who dreams of being famous one day. She has a big heart and loves to help around the house. When she has the time, she loves to talk about Netflix shows, hang out with friends, play volleyball and loves doing fun social media dances. Get to know Valerie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
