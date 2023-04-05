Worship News: April 6, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of April 6, 2023:

- Mountain Reformed Church Please join us Palm Sunday at our new location, The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. 10 a.m. Coffee fellowship with worship service at 10:30. Lyndi Peacock will deliver the message “Expectations vs. Reality” with special music by our fabulous Sanctuary Choir!

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Come! Join us in celebrating the resurrection of our Lord on Easter morning, 10 a.m. worship. All are welcome. Our food pantry is open to all in need, 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Chol HaMoed Pesach” April 8. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses Pesach memories. Memorial service April 13. Kabbalat Shabbat Zoom 4 p.m. Friday, request link. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org. This Easter, President Nelson invites you to follow Jesus Christ and feel the peace and joy of forgiveness. Beginning with the Savior’s timeless words on the cross, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34), you can enjoy his video message here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cb6UGnSEDi4

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, welcomes you to its congregation of individuals who look to the 1928 Book of Common Prayer for guidance and spiritual comfort in an atmosphere of warmth and fellowship. 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer. Find joy here!

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. The Spring Family Festival will be held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Event will include games, food, egg hunt and Bounce House! Easter Breakfast at 8 a.m. Sunday; 9:30 a.m. Easter service Sunday; kids ministries, Bible studies and more! 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. St Luke’s Episcopal Church invites you to Holy Week Worship services through April 8. Share with others the days of Jesus leading to His resurrection. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace” 928-778-4499. Bring your family and friends. Easter blessings.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Holy Week: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 7; 9 and 11 a.m. worship times Easter Sunday, April 9, with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E Highway 69. Join us for Good Friday Service 6 p.m. April 7, then celebrate Resurrection Sunday and that HE IS RISEN Sunrise service 6 a.m. April 9; family services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Pease enter through the back door. Info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org and facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Join us 11 a.m. Easter Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “The Resurrection.” Music by our Unity Choir. Youth Ministry. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway, Prescott. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace - high energy or easy-does-it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Join us this week for our 6 p.m. Good Friday service. Communion will be served. Then, come celebrate the Resurrection with us at 10 a.m. Sunday. Wednesday evenings- youth at 5:30 and adult Bible study at 6 p.m. Check out www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. 5 p.m. April 6th is our Holy (Maundy) Thursday service; 5 p.m. April 7 Good Friday service and 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service. Please join us. We have an adult Bible study at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. in our building, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott, and online. Rev. Patty: “Stranger Danger? The Road to Emmaus and encounters with the Holy.” In the Easter story, friends are walking on a road with a stranger. Do we miss something when we meet the world with fear?

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. 6 p.m. Friday, April 7 for musical Shabbat services with Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. 10 a.m. Saturday Torah Study. Passover Yizkor service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13. See our full list of programming at www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. April 9: Lance Sandleben says, “Music touches us. Music with movement goes even deeper.” He will explore the celebrations of spring and Easter through music and dance, and maybe a little talking about Sufism. puuf.net. Masks mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Easter service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Blended/Contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Easter Breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m. in Fellowship Hall

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. “Join us as we celebrate the great day of resurrection! Christ is our hope for the future and our strength to face life’s challenges. Easter service, 10 a.m. April 9. Childcare provided. Easter Egg Hunt for little ones after service. https://www.aztrinitypres.org

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott is an inclusive spiritual community that honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. 10:30 a.m. Youth Program. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 S. Jesus Is Alive & He Is Risen! Easter Sunday, 6:30 a.m. outside Sunrise service and 10 a.m. worship inside with full communion April 9. Pastor Bob’s message - “Journey to Hope” scripture Mark 16:1-8. Service is livestreamed on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Join us in Lent, 5 p.m. Wednesday for Souper Supper, plus worship services: 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday streaming on Facebook.com/PrescottUMC. Join us for streaming prayer time 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Plan for Palm Sunday, April 2; Good Friday service, April 7.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Easter Sunday, with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “The Never-Ending Story” “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Happy Easter from Solid Rock Christian Fellowship! He is Risen! You are invited to our Good Friday service, 6:30 p.m. on April 7, and Easter Sunday services, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on April 9. This weekend, Pastor Matt teaches on John 20:19-31, “He Comes to the Doubter.” Learn more: SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. Easter Breakfast (RSVP, please) 8:30 a.m., Sunday. Promised Treasures Series continues with worship at 10 a.m.; 4 p.m. Worship on Holy Thursday (Water and Blood) and Good Friday (The Old Rugged, Wooden Cross). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Holy Saturday Prayer Vigil: Time for silent prayer.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 with coffee and donuts available; Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- Aglow Prescott is hosting JohnMark Pool, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8, at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley, Prescott. JohnMark has been used by God to minister as an Apostolic, Prophetic, fivefold anointing to our Nation: “The Move of God is Here!” There is a global awakening currently happening.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday services: Traditional 8 & 10:30 a.m. Contemporary 9 & 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott).

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music and prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, April 12. 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive. The Spring Bake Sale will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday April 15. All items are home-baked! Pies, cookies, cupcakes, cakes & breads. 928-772-6366.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious school, opportunities for study, and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school; 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30 a.m. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.